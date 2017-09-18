Donald Trump Announces Plans to Campaign for ‘Big Luther’ in Alabama

President Donald Trump announced on Twitter Saturday night that he plans to campaign for Luther Strange in Alabama, a seriously risky move that has little to no upside for the struggling president.

“I will be in Huntsville, Alabama, on Saturday night to support Luther Strange for Senate,” Trump Tweeted. “‘Big Luther’ is a great guy who gets things done!”

Strange is significantly trailing conservative Judge Roy Moore, the former chief justice of the Alabama Supreme Court, in all recent legitimate polling. Only push polls from a PAC backing Strange, the Senate Leadership Fund which is associated with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, have the race even remotely close. Every other poll shows double-digit leads for Moore. – READ MORE