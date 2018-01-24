WATCH: McMaster Tears Apart Reporter After He Claims Trump Hasn’t Addressed Human Rights Issues

National Security Advisor H.R. McMaster was present during the White House press briefing on Tuesday.

After McMaster explained what President Donald Trump plans to do on his trip to Davos, Switzerland, he opened the floor for questions.

Reporter Andrew Feinberg was first in line. Feinberg took things down a controversial route with a loaded question.

“There have been reports in the news recently that authoritarian leaders in other countries, particularly in Southeast Asia, are using one of the president’s favorite phrases, ‘fake news,'” Feinberg said. ”[They are using the term to] describe reporting that’s not flattering, and it reflects poorly on their country. And it reports inconvenient truths.” – READ MORE

White House National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster stressed Tuesday that the U.S. must “act urgently” to curb North Korea’s nuclear ambitions.

“As this regime continues to perfect its long range nuclear capabilities, it’s just a risk that the world cannot tolerate,” McMaster told PBS NewsHour’s Judy Woodruff. He called for increased pressure in coordination with allies and international partners, highlighting the need for proper sanctions implementation.

McMaster has repeatedly warned that America is running out of time to resolve this problem peacefully, as the North is rapidly advancing its nuclear and ballistic missile development programs. North Korea has tested successfully five new missiles, including two intercontinental ballistic missiles theoretically able to range the continental U.S. The rogue regime also detonated a suspected staged thermonuclear bomb built to destroy cities.

“I think it’s increasing every day,” McMaster recently said of the potential for war with North Korea in a interview with Fox News. “It means we’re in a race. We’re in a race to be able to solve this problem.” – READ MORE