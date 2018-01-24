DACA recipients protested by blocking a Disneyland entrance — it didn’t last long

While the Senate was working toward an agreement to end the government shutdown, some DACA recipients in California tried to block a Disneyland entrance in protest, according to the Los Angeles Times.

A small group of about 15 “Dreamers” and their supporters stood in the street on a crosswalk, blocking a vehicle entrance to the park.

Immigrant rights activists just outside of #Disneyland entrance on S. Harbor in OC day they are tired of unfulfilled “promises” made by Congress to pass a Dream Act. “No dream. No deal.” @latimes @LANow pic.twitter.com/9DLkm2FjR6 — Cindy Carcamo (@theCindyCarcamo) January 22, 2018

Before long, police had moved them from the crosswalk to the sidewalk, and after less than an hour, the protest was over.

“The group is only about 20 people, who have been peaceful,” a Disneyland spokesperson said in an email Monday morning to the Times. “Disneyland is operating as normal today.” – READ MORE

Democrats led the way in shutting down the government, as they wanted provisions in the funding bill that would fix the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, and White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said “Dreamers,” as the recipients of the DACA program are known as, should “storm Capitol Hill and protest there.”

Her message to the Dreamers was in response to a question regarding what the White House’s message to them was since they are “living on pins and needles, not knowing what their fate is.”

“I think that they should storm Capitol Hill and protest there. Because that is the place that has held up this discussion. Democrats are the one that shut this discussion down by forcing a government shutdown,” Sanders replied – READ MORE