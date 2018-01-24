Andrea Mitchell Scolds Pence: ‘Too Political’ to Blame Dems for Shutdown (VIDEO)

In an exclusive interview aired on Tuesday’s Andrea Mitchell Reports with Vice President Mike Pence during his overseas trip to Israel, MSNBC anchor Andrea Mitchell was aghast at him accurately holding Democrats accountable for shutting down the government. She proceeded to lecture Pence on his decision to publicly criticize liberal lawmakers while on foreign soil.

“On this trip, you, in front of Israeli television and standing next to a foreign leader, slammed Senator Schumer by name for the shutdown. Was that appropriate?,” Mitchell fretted. The Vice President stood by his statement: “Well, the reality is that this was an unnecessary government shutdown and the American people know it….it was important for us to set the record straight. The Schumer shutdown failed, the American people know it, and I thought it was the right time for me to make that clear.” – READ MORE

If there’s one clear loser from the weekend’s federal government shutdown, it’s Democratic Senator Chuck Schumer.

As they reeled from the stunning cave, where Schumer negotiated an end to a three-day standoff by accepting a deal President Donald Trump and Republicans offered only a few hours into the shutdown, activists and fellow Democrats tore into the New York senator — even going so far as to get “#SchumerSellout” trending nationwide on Twitter.

Both democrats CAVED and Schumer Sellout are trending on Twitter. Today is a great day. #SchumerSellout pic.twitter.com/woYjCBliQP — #ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) January 22, 2018

Aides and more junior leftist legislators complained out loud to media, calling Schumer a poor negotiator, and excoriating the Democratic leader for going into the shutdown in such a weak negotiating position that Trump was able to run circles around Democrats just by hanging out in the Oval Office, (reportedly) eating potato chips and watching Fox News.

“We went in with a very weak set of cards, with [25] people up for reelection,” one such lawmaker told The Hill. Another said that he was having a tough time handling journalists from his local paper. “Why did Democrats shut down the government?” he said they kept asking. – READ MORE

Democrats are losing Schumer’s Shutdown war in the media, which became apparent when Rep. Luis Gutiérrez (D-Ill.) told George Stephanopoulos Sunday on ABC’s “This Week” that he’s ready to pay for President Donald Trump’s border wall if that’s what it takes to get a DACA deal.

Such as this headline on Bloomberg News: “Shutdown Starts as Senate Democrats Block GOP Funding Plan.”

Or this one from The New York Times: “Senate Democrats Block Bill to Keep Government Open Past Midnight, Shutdown Looms.”

Or the Associated Press’ declaration that “Senate Democrats derail bill to avert shutdown.”

Even The Washington Post got in the act, with a headline declaring “Shutdown could hurt Democrats seeking re-election in Trump states.”

Such headlines provide a stark contrast to the media’s near-unanimous conclusion that Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich and the first Republican congressional majority in 40 years made a huge mistake by shutting down the government for nearly two weeks in 1995.- READ MORE