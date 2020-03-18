McDonald’s worker allegedly rubbed a bun on the floor, spat on it, then served it to a police officer. Now she is facing a felony charge.

A former McDonald’s worker has been ordered to stand trial on a felony charge of willfully poisoning food after she allegedly spit on a hamburger before serving it to a police officer.

Tatyana Hargrove, then 21 years old, was arrested last November in Bakersfield, California, and is due in court March 23.

She is accused of rubbing a hamburger bun on the floor of the restaurant and then spitting in it while preparing an order for a uniformed police officer using the drive-thru, KGET-TV reported.

Hargrove also allegedly shouted, “Black lives matter” and “f*** the pigs!” during the incident.

The investigating officer, Deputy Carly Snow, testified that Hargrove admitted to yelling the insults because she knew the burger was going to be served to a police officer, according to testimony from a preliminary hearing. – READ MORE

