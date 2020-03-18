‘F***’ Trump’s ‘National Day Of Prayer’: Rashida Tlaib Pushes Nasty Message On Social Media, Backtracks

As our nation takes precautions against the China-originated novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, President Donald Trump announced over the weekend that Sunday March 15 would be a National Day of Prayer, calling on all faiths to pray for protection and strength.

“It is my great honor to declare Sunday, March 15th as a National Day of Prayer,” the president announced on Twitter. “We are a Country that, throughout our history, has looked to God for protection and strength in times like these.”

Far-left Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) apparently took issue with Trump’s announcement, taking to her Twitter account to promote a vulgar message denigrating the National Day of Prayer from Parkland school shooting survivor and anti-gun rights advocate David Hogg.

Don’t let this administration address COVID-19 like our national gun violence epidemic. Fuck a National day of prayer, we need immediate comprehensive action. pic.twitter.com/mYhpbbhTDP — David Hogg (@davidhogg111) March 15, 2020

“Don’t let this administration address COVID-19 like our national gun violence epidemic,” wrote Hogg. “F*** a National day of prayer, we need immediate comprehensive action.” – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --