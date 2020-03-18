A Kentucky COVID-19 patient refused to self-quarantine. Now police are standing guard outside his home.

A Kentucky man who tested positive for COVID-19 is being monitored by law enforcement after refusing to self-quarantine following his coronavirus diagnosis, in a move Gov. Andy Beshear (D) called “a step I hoped that I’d never have to take.”

“We have had the first instance of an individual who has refused to self-isolate,” Gov. Beshear announced during a press conference over the weekend, explaining, “We have taken the steps to force a isolation that will be in their home.”

The governor continued, “This is a Nelson County resident that has tested positive, left against medical advice, refused to self-quarantine. We have worked with the county judges and others — it’s a step I hoped that I’d never have to take, but we can’t allow one person who we know has this virus to refuse to protect their neighbors.”

The Lexington Herald-Leader reported that a Nelson County judge-executive declared “a state of emergency in order to invoke a little-known status that allow him to force a ‘self-isolation or quarantine'” on the patient, who is reportedly a 53-year-old man who tested positive at University of Louisville.

According to the New York Post, “Law enforcement officers are now stationed outside the infected man’s home to make sure he does not leave and spread the potentially deadly virus.” – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --