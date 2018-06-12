McDonald’s on the Streets of Pyongyang? Burger Diplomacy Could Hit NK

Hamburger diplomacy could be on the table when President Donald Trump meets North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in their long-awaited Singapore summit.

From the North Korean side, bringing McDonald’s to North Korea would be a tangible sign of normalization, one South Korean leader has said.

Chung-in Moon, a special adviser to South Korean president Moon Jae-in, said that during an April meeting between Moon and Kim, the concept of American companies establishing operations in North Korea was welcomed by the North Korean leader.

“They welcome American sponsors and multilateral consortiums coming into North Korea,” Chung told CNN. “They want to be a normal country, a normal state, to be recognized by the United States.”

He said that opening a McDonald’s would be a major step in that direction.

Quoting a source it did not name, Axios reported Sunday that Trump favors businesses that are uniquely American — such as McDonald’s — establishing operations in North Korea. – READ MORE

