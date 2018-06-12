Louis Farrakhan Loses Twitter Check Mark After ‘Satanic Jew’ Tweet

Twitter gave Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan a social media slap on the wrist Friday by taking away the blue check mark on his Twitter account.

Although the action does not muzzle Farrakhan, it represents one of the sanctions Twitter can take against those who violate its guidelines.

As reported by U.K. Daily Mail, Twitter will yank an account’s verification if it is found to be “promoting hate and/or violence against, or directly attacking or threatening other people on the basis of race, ethnicity, national origin, sexual orientation, gender, gender identity, religious affiliation, age, disability, or disease.”

Although Twitter would not comment on why it took its action, the trigger appeared to be a video Farrakhan posted Wednesday, according to The Daily Caller.

Thoroughly and completely unmasking the Satanic Jew and the Synagogue of Satan. Full Video: https://t.co/N5KXtakhpl pic.twitter.com/zRgSKcAsZj — MINISTER FARRAKHAN (@LouisFarrakhan) June 7, 2018

“Thoroughly and completely unmasking the Satanic Jew and the Synagogue of Satan,” Farrakhan posted in a tweet that linked to a video. – READ MORE

