McConnell’s Fall Senate Plans Seem to Involve More Trump-Appointed Judges and Fewer Democratic Senators

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) just made a decision that will likely hurt the Democrats’ odds in November, all while pushing through more of President Donald Trump’s judicial nominees.

In fact, while many Democrats were preparing their protests and disruptions for Kavanaugh’s confirmation hearing, McConnell struck a deal with Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) to fast-track 15 judges.

In his latest savage move, according to Politico, the senator plans to keep the Senate in session through October to allow for approval to fill more judicial vacancies, greatly reducing the campaign time available for senators running for re-election. Many of those senators are Democrats.

McConnell told NBC that many of the Senate races in 2018 are like “a knife fight in an alley.” – READ MORE

Speaking with conservative talk radio host Hugh Hewitt Friday, McConnell rained on his Democratic colleague’s resistance parade.

“You’ve said many times that Judge Kavanaugh will be confirmed, and that your major power is controlling the calendar,” Hewitt said. “So the question is, when will he be confirmed?”

“Before the end of September,” said McConnell. “He’ll be on board at the Supreme Court by the first Monday in October, which you and I both know is the beginning of the October term.”

Asked if there was “any doubt” in his mind that Kavanaugh would be affirmed, McConnell said, “None whatsoever.”

“I think any doubts anybody might have had have been dispelled by his virtuoso performance before the Judiciary Committee,” he explained. “I mean, it’s stunning. He’s just a stellar nomination in every respect.”

And McConnell wasn’t done delivering the dire predictions for Democrats: He and his Republican colleagues will “clear the deck of all the circuit judges,” referencing ten who are “in the queue” to be confirmed.- READ MORE