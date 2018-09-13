New children’s book to Congress: ‘You Have to F—ing Lead’

A new children’s book has a not exactly kid-friendly message for Congress: “You have to f—ing lead.”

The $10 book, poised to be released on Oct. 16, is a sequel to one from 2017 — “Stop F—ing Tweeting and go the F— to Sleep, Mr. President” — from the same anonymous author.

The book, written and illustrated under a Trump administration-inspired pseudonym, John Spreincer McKellyanne Huckamucci, portrays lawmakers as popular children’s characters as it rails against what it describes as their ineffectiveness.

Another page shows House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) and Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) appearing as the ravenous animals in the classic kids’ game, Hungry Hungry Hippos.

“The rich are eating the poor.

The middle class continues to bleed.

I know you’re too arrogant to answer my question.

But remember that promise you made to lead?” the book asks. – READ MORE

A Sociology Professor At The College Of Southern Nevada Shot Himself In The Arm With A .22 Pistol In Protest Of President Donald Trump.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports that the professor, Mark J. Bird, shot himself in a bathroom on campus, then stumbled out, “bleeding, before he collapsed.”

Bird taped a $100 bill to the mirror prior to shooting himself as a tip to the janitor for cleaning up the mess.

The police report on the incident notes that “Bird said he had shot himself in protest of President Donald Trump.” – READ MORE