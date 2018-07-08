McConnell Uses Jordan Meme to Mercilessly Mock Schumer’s Pleas for Merrick Garlan

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has long been viewed with skepticism by the conservative base of the Republican Party, as he too often comes across as an establishment hack more concerned with protecting the status quo than implementing a true conservative agenda.

While that may be true on such issues as immigration and trade, there is one issue where McConnell aligns quite well with Trump and the conservative base, that being installing conservative constitutionalist judges in federal courtrooms at all levels across the country.

It was no real surprise then — and actually quite hilarious — to see McConnell, a rather stodgy older man seemingly always preoccupied with proper decorum, respond to an absurd request from Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer with an amusing meme on social media, according to The Daily Caller.

Schumer reportedly asked that a “moderate” judge be nominated and confirmed to the Supreme Court by Trump and McConnell to replace retiring Justice Anthony Kennedy — former President Barack Obama’s nominee Merrick Garland, to be specific — and McConnell replied with a GIF of former NBA basketball star Michael Jordan laughing so hard he had tears in his eyes. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1