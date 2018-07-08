Special Counsel Mueller’s Disapproval Rating Spikes as Russia Investigation Drags On — It Isn’t Pretty

As special counsel Robert Mueller continues to investigate alleged 2016 presidential election collusion between Russia and then-candidate Donald Trump’s campaign, he saw a huge spike in his disapproval rating — indicating Americans may be growing tired of the ongoing probe.

According to a new Washington Post-Schar School poll released Friday, respondents who disapprove of Mueller’s handling of the investigation skyrocketed to 45 percent, a sharp increase from just 31 percent back in January.

What’s more is just 5 percent of respondents now say they have no opinion on Mueller, compared to 19 percent who said so in January. On the flip side, 49 percent of respondents said they approve of Mueller’s performance — down just 1 percentage point in the past six months.

The rise in the special counsel’s disapproval rating comes as the Department of Justice and the FBI face some backlash from members of the Trump administration and from some Republican lawmakers for the ongoing investigation. – READ MORE

