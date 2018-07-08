WATCH: Tucker Takes On Statue of Liberty Protester, Teaches Her Tough Lesson in Humility

“A Congolese immigrant shut down the Statue of Liberty — our Statue of Liberty — to protest the Trump administration’s immigration policies,” the Fox News host said.

“The left applauded that. But take three steps back and think about what you’re watching right here.

“Congo is a war-ravaged hellscape, a country noted for mass rape and cannibalism,” Carlson continued.

“Imagine escaping a country like that and being welcomed in our country, the United States. You’d be grateful, wouldn’t you? Many Congolese are grateful.

“This person is not grateful at all,” he said of Okoumou. “She took over one of our monuments to scream about how racist we are. The progressives support her. They have gone completely insane.” – READ MORE

