Lib Journalist: Conservatives Get Ready, We’re Sending Bombs Soon

Americans have been repulsed by liberal tantrums in recent days – a restaurant owner kicking out White House press secretary Sarah Sanders, California Democrat Maxine Waters calling on her followers to physically harass President Donald Trump’s cabinet members.

But now a writer for a leftist website indirectly owned by Univision is predicting actual terrorist violence ahead, and he’s relishing the idea of bombs exploding in American cities.

“This is all going to get more extreme. And it should. We are living in extreme times,” wrote Hamilton Nolan, senior writer for Splinter News. “The harm that is being done to all of us by the people in the American government is extreme …

“Read a recent history book. The U.S. had thousands of domestic bombings per year in the early 1970s. This is what happens when citizens decide en masse that their political system is corrupt, racist, and unresponsive. The people out of power have only just begun to flex their dissatisfaction. The day will come, sooner that you all think, when Trump administration officials will look back fondly on the time when all they had to worry about was getting hollered at at a Mexican restaurant.

That’s not exactly peaceable assembly for the redress of grievances.

The most telling part about Nolan’s diatribe is that it isn’t that far out of the mainstream of liberal thinking. First of all, Splinter News isn’t some raggedy bi-weekly magazine put out by aging East European socialists in a basement in Brooklyn. It’s owned by one of the largest media corporations going. – READ MORE

