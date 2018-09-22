McConnell suggests he could hold Senate in session through October

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) suggested Friday that he could keep lawmakers in Washington until the end of October if Democrats seek to slow or block the confirmation of President Trump’s judicial nominees.

McConnell said the Senate would soon wrap up some of its major to-do items, like funding the government and confirming Judge Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court.

But he hinted that it would be up to Democrats to strike a deal on nominations if they want to leave town before the end of October.

“Our friends on the other side who have a number of incumbents running for reelection this year are going to want to … recess,” McConnell said at the Values Voter Summit, an annual gathering of conservatives in Washington.

“It won’t surprise you that I’m making my list and checking it twice,” McConnell said. “That, my friends, is how we’re dealing with obstruction.” – READ MORE

Sen. McConnell predicted that the Senate will soon confirm President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee on Friday despite the accusations laid against Kavanaugh. Christine Blasey Ford, a California psychology professor, has accused Kavanaugh of sexually assaulting her when they were both in high school in the 1980s.

The Kentucky Republican said, “You’ve watched the fight. You’ve watched the tactics. But here’s what I want to tell you: in the very near future, Judge Kavanaugh will be on the United States Supreme Court,” to which the crowd erupted in thunderous applause.

“So my friends, keep the faith. Don’t be rattled by all of this. We’re going to plow right through it and do our jobs,” McConnell added.

“Even more nominees will be confirmed. They will be pro-family,” said McConnell.

McConnell also said that the record numbers of judicial confirmations are the “single most consequential things” the Senate does for the future of the country.- READ MORE