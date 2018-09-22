Trump Jr. to Dem Senator: ‘You admitted to hitting your wife so hard it gave her a black eye!’

Donald Trump Jr. mocked Democratic Sen. Tom Carper (D-Del.) on Friday over a decades-old admission of domestic violence after the senator criticized a member of the White House staff.

In a tweet, the president’s son brought up Carper’s 1998 admission that he once slapped his wife, leaving her with “some discoloration of her left eye,” according to a deposition reported by the conservative The Washington Free Beacon. The incident was reported in a 1982 New York Post article that claimed his wife’s two children from a previous relationship “were slapped around and bruised by Carper for doing such things as leaving the family dog on the bed.”

Carper said late last year that he never lied about the incident in his 1982 bid for the House, but he did admit to slapping his wife.

You admitted to hitting your wife so hard it gave her a black eye! Maybe you shouldn’t be so worried about someone mistakenly putting #maga in a tweet??? Seems you have other serious issues to work out. https://t.co/PJ7rivgILa — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) September 20, 2018

“You admitted to hitting your wife so hard it gave her a black eye!” Trump Jr. wrote.

“Maybe you shouldn’t be so worried about someone mistakenly putting #maga in a tweet??? Seems you have other serious issues to work out,” he added of the nearly four-decades-old incident, for which Carper has apologized.– READ MORE