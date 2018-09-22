Trump Jr. to Dem Senator: ‘You admitted to hitting your wife so hard it gave her a black eye!’

Hawaii senator Mazie Hirono (D.) has stepped into the spotlight this week following sexual assault allegations against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, blaming “men in this country” for perpetuating sexual assault and telling them all to “just shut up.”
Hirono’s Democratic colleague in the Senate, Tom Carper (Del.), who has admitted to punching his wife hard enough to give her a black eye, appears to be getting a pass from Hirono, who, even since his admission was revealed last January, has taken campaign money from him.
Neither Hirono nor any of her Democratic colleagues have commented on the record since the Free Beacon uncovered a 1998 interview, in which Carper said, “Did I slap my wife 20 years ago? Yes.”
Not only have Democrats such as Hirono failed to address Carper’s spousal abuse committed during his first marriage when he was in his 30s, but they have also continued to take money from him for their reelections.
Hirono's campaign took $1,000 from Carper's First State PAC in June of this year, according to Federal Election Commission records.
Donald Trump Jr. mocked Democratic Sen. Tom Carper (D-Del.) on Friday over a decades-old admission of domestic violence after the senator criticized a member of the White House staff.