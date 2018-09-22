Politics
Gaetz: Declassified Documents Likely Will Reveal What DOJ, FBI ‘Hid’ From FISA Court
Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) said President Trump was right to order the declassification of a number of key documents connected with the FBI’s investigation of alleged Russian collusion with members of his campaign team.
After ordering the declassification on Monday, Trump on Friday agreed to delay the release of key files related to the Russia investigation, asking the Justice Department inspector general to review the documents on an “expedited basis” amid concerns their publication may have a “negative impact” on the probe.
The documents Trump ordered declassified include a renewed Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act warrant against former campaign aide Carter Page and text messages from former FBI officials Peter Strzok and Lisa Page.
“I haven’t seen the documents, but I do know that they will likely reveal what was hidden from the FISA court,” Gaetz said on “Outnumbered Overtime” on Friday.
He said it is “deeply troubling” if the FBI and Justice Department were purposefully hiding information from the FISA court that would have been embarrassing to top intelligence officials. – READ MORE
Former Attorney General Eric H. Holder Jr. said Tuesday that President Trump’s decision to declassify FISA court documents and Justice Department messages about the Russia investigation is “an especially dangerous abuse of power.”
Mr. Holder criticized Mr. Trump for holding, “his self-interest about the national security interests of the country.”
This is an especially dangerous abuse of power by this President. He places his self interest above the national security interests of the country. https://t.co/KJohV6V3tY
— Eric Holder (@EricHolder) September 18, 2018
Mr. Trump announced the move Monday afternoon, after repeated requests from Republicans in both chambers of Congress.- READ MORE
Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) said President Trump was right to order the declassification of a number of key documents connected with the FBI's investigation of alleged Russian collusion with members of his campaign team.