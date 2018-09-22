Gaetz: Declassified Documents Likely Will Reveal What DOJ, FBI ‘Hid’ From FISA Court

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) said President Trump was right to order the declassification of a number of key documents connected with the FBI’s investigation of alleged Russian collusion with members of his campaign team.

After ordering the declassification on Monday, Trump on Friday agreed to delay the release of key files related to the Russia investigation, asking the Justice Department inspector general to review the documents on an “expedited basis” amid concerns their publication may have a “negative impact” on the probe.

The documents Trump ordered declassified include a renewed Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act warrant against former campaign aide Carter Page and text messages from former FBI officials Peter Strzok and Lisa Page.

“I haven’t seen the documents, but I do know that they will likely reveal what was hidden from the FISA court,” Gaetz said on “Outnumbered Overtime” on Friday.