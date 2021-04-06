McConnell Slams “Outrage Industrial Complex” As Corporations Behave Like “Woke Parallel Government”

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) on Monday warned of “serious consequences” if corporations continue to use their economic power to support ‘far-left causes,’ the latest being a lemming response to the new voting law in Georgia, according to Bloomberg.

“From election law to environmentalism to radical social agendas to the Second Amendment, parts of the private sector keep dabbling in behaving like a woke parallel government,” he said, adding “Corporations will invite serious consequences if they become a vehicle for far-left mobs to hijack our country from outside the constitutional order.”

McConnell’s rebuke comes as a number of corporations, including Delta Air Lines Inc. and the Coca-Cola Co., have criticized Georgia’s new election law. Major League Baseball moved its All-Star Game from Atlanta, a move endorsed by President Joe Biden. McConnell dismissed comparisons of Georgia’s new voting laws, passed by Republicans, to the Jim Crow voting restrictions for African-Americans. He said many states run by Democrats, including New York, have fewer days of early voting than Georgia’s new law requires, and he cited polling showing most Americans favor voter ID requirements. -Bloomberg

“Nobody really thinks this current dispute comes anywhere near the horrific racist brutality of segregation,” said McConnell – mocking Democrats for their dramatic Jim Crow analogy. – READ MORE

