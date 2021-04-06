Atlanta’s Democrat Mayor Sides With MLB On Boycott Costing Georgia $100+ Million

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, a Democrat, has repeatedly called for Georgia state lawmakers to repeal election reforms signed into law last month, claiming corporate blowback to the law is understandable and expected.

Bottoms appeared on CBS News on Monday and blamed state lawmakers and GOP Gov. Brian Kemp for the blowback to the election reforms. She also encouraged corporations such as Major League Baseball and Delta Air Lines to continue speaking out against the reforms while failing to denounce decisions that will have negative impacts on her city.

MLB commissioner Rob Manfred announced on Friday that the league was pulling its 2021 all-star game as well as its rookie draft out of Atlanta in protest of the election reforms. The state’s tourism industry is expected to lose at least $100 million in lost business, according to an official in Cobb County, located just outside of the Atlanta area.

“I respect the decision. I understand the decision,” Bottoms said, referring to Manfred’s announcement. “But I don’t like the fact that we have been put in this position by our state legislature and our governor because the people of Georgia will suffer.”

"It's not too late for the governor and the legislators to go back, do something differently," she added. "They can go back in January, fix this very broken and ill-conceived law, or they can perhaps even go into special session over the next few months and make tweaks that will allow us to continue to be the open and welcoming state that we claim to be."

