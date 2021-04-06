Georgia County That Voted For Biden To Lose $100+ Million Over MLB Relocating Game After Biden Remarks: Report

The Georgia county that was set to host the 2020 Major League Baseball All-Star Game said over the weekend that it will lose more than $100 million after the league pulled the game and draft out of the state — a decision that comes after Democrats made a number of false claims about the state’s new election law and signaled they would support the league boycotting the state.

Holly Quinlan, president and CEO of Cobb Travel and Tourism, said that the “estimated lost economic impact” for the county was more than $100 million.

“This event would have directly impacted our county and the state, as visitors spend their dollars on local accommodations, transportation, entertainment and recreation, food and retail throughout the county,” Cobb County Travel and Tourism said. “This would have been a big boost to Cobb businesses and help with recovery after the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The Atlanta Braves released a statement following the league’s announcement, saying that they did not support the decision and that they were “saddened that fans will not be able to see this event in our city.”

“Unfortunately, businesses, employees, and fans in Georgia are the victims of this decision,” the team added.- READ MORE

