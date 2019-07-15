McConnell Lauds Trump’s Response to Russian Interference, Blasts Obama-Biden Admin for ‘Failure’ to Stop It (VIDEO)

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) took jabs at the Obama administration for the Russian election interference that happened under its watch while lauding President Donald Trump‘s response to it.

Vladimir Putin’s efforts to interfere in our 2016 elections were completely unacceptable. And they did not come out of nowhere. They were preceded by eight years of growing Russian assertiveness in foreign meddling while the Obama administration failed to confront it. pic.twitter.com/EMfkBReUHx — Leader McConnell (@senatemajldr) July 10, 2019

McConnell took his shots at former President Barack Obama, pointing out that Russian President Vladimir Putin “didn’t just decide” to meddle in the election but rather he “kind of worked up to it” over the two terms Obama served in office.

“ an array of U.S. interests slowly, but surely, over eight years of the previous administration’s misguided approach to Russia,” said the Senate majority leader. “Under President Obama, the U.S.-Russia relationship seemed to be defined by two constants: Putin’s growing assertiveness and foreign meddling, and the administration’s failure to confront it.” – READ MORE