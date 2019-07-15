WATCH: Lindsey Graham goes on fiery tirade against ‘anti-Semitic,’ un-American congresswomen — but tells Trump to ‘aim higher’

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) hit out at the four Democratic freshman congresswomen that President Donald Trump previously spoke out against, calling them “anti-Semitic” and un-American.

Graham also took the opportunity to chastise Trump for going on the offensive against the four women, suggesting that he “aim higher.”

.@LindseyGrahamSC on Fox & Friends: "We all know that AOC and this crowd are a bunch of communists … they're anti-Semitic. They're anti-America." pic.twitter.com/lsFqZi1Eu8 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 15, 2019

On Sunday, Trump was accused of racism after suggesting on Twitter that progressive congresswomen should “go back” to countries they “originally came from.” Although the president did not name names, the tweets were most likely directed at Reps. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.), Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.), Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) and Ayanna Pressley (D-Mass.).

In a series of tweets, Trump said, "So interesting to see 'Progressive' Democrat Congresswomen, who originally came from countries whose governments are a complete and total catastrophe, the worst, most corrupt and inept anywhere in the world (if they even have a functioning government at all), now loudly and viciously telling the people of the United States, the greatest and most powerful Nation on earth, how our government is to be run."