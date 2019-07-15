Trump Jabs Nancy Pelosi for ‘Very Racist’ Phrase ‘Make America White Again’ (VIDEO)

President Donald Trump on Monday said House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) made a “very racist statement” by accusing him of attempting to “make America white again” after telling progressive Democrats to leave the country.

“Speaker Pelosi said ‘make America white again,’” President Trump recalled during a “Made in America” event. “Let me tell you, that is a very racist statement.”

.@realDonaldTrump says it was @SpeakerPelosi who made "a very racist statement" when she claimed he was trying to "Make America White Again." pic.twitter.com/VFGrUGi1jC — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) July 15, 2019

“I’m surprised she’d say that,” he added.

Pelosi condemned President Trump on Sunday for stating that the group of lawmakers should return to their countries of origin before criticizing U.S. policies. “When @realDonaldTrump tells four American Congresswomen to go back to their countries, he reaffirms his plan to “Make America Great Again” has always been about making America white again,” Pelosi wrote on Twitter. “Our diversity is our strength and our unity is our power.” – READ MORE