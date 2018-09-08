McConnell Delivers Some Devastating News For Democrats On Kavanaugh’s Confirmation

Speaking with conservative talk radio host Hugh Hewitt Friday, McConnell rained on his Democratic colleague’s resistance parade.

“You’ve said many times that Judge Kavanaugh will be confirmed, and that your major power is controlling the calendar,” Hewitt said. “So the question is, when will he be confirmed?”

“Before the end of September,” said McConnell. “He’ll be on board at the Supreme Court by the first Monday in October, which you and I both know is the beginning of the October term.”

Asked if there was “any doubt” in his mind that Kavanaugh would be affirmed, McConnell said, “None whatsoever.”

“I think any doubts anybody might have had have been dispelled by his virtuoso performance before the Judiciary Committee,” he explained. “I mean, it’s stunning. He’s just a stellar nomination in every respect.”

And McConnell wasn’t done delivering the dire predictions for Democrats: He and his Republican colleagues will “clear the deck of all the circuit judges,” referencing ten who are “in the queue” to be confirmed.- READ MORE

In their final effort to derail the Supreme Court nomination of Brett Kavanaugh (because he doesn’t pledge allegiance to Roe v. Wade) Democrats will drag out one of their favorite old props: Convicted felon, disbarred lawyer, and cover-up artist John Dean.

What is Dean’s authority on Kavanaugh? Why should anyone listen to what he has to say?

Quite literally, the reason Democrats see him as an authority is that he was White House counsel for corrupt former President Richard Nixon and acted as the “master manipulator of the cover-up,” according to the FBI.

After serving out his felony sentence, Dean was disbarred and couldn’t work as a lawyer. So he took one of the most well-traveled paths back to Washington respectability: going to bat for Democrats and the Left by attacking his former party.

His post-Watergate books include Worse than Watergate, in which he argued for the impeachment of George W. Bush, and Conservatives without Conscience, which was of that hoary old genre of books for liberals: Republicans had principles exactly 12-30 years ago, but no longer do. – READ MORE