Homeless Philadelphia man Johnny Bobbitt will get his $400G, GoFundMe says

Johnny Bobbitt, the homeless military veteran who had $400,000 raised for him by well-wishers, will receive the full amount of money even though those behind the fundraiser allegedly squandered it.

GoFundMe, along with law firm Cozen O’Connor, said Thursday that Bobbitt will receive the balance of what he was not given of the hundreds of thousands raised for him in late 2017, The Philadelphia Inquirer reported.

“Johnny will be made whole and we’re committing that he’ll get the balance of the funds that he has not yet received or benefited from,” the statement read. “GoFundMe’s goal has always been to ensure Johnny gets support he deserves.”

Bobbitt was homeless and addicted to drugs in November when he gave his last $20 to Kate McClure, a stranded motorist on the side of the road in Philadelphia. – READ MORE

The $400,000 raised through a GoFundMe account to support a homeless veteran in Philadelphia after he gave his last bit of money to help a stranded motorist is reportedly drained.

A lawyer representing Johnny Bobbitt, whose story garnered national attention last year after he gave Kate McClure his last $20 to fill up her gas tank, told the Philadelphia Inquirer on Tuesday that news of the depleted account “came as a complete surprise.”

Chris Fallon, the lawyer, said he became aware of the financial standing of his client’s account after a conference call with attorneys for McClure and her boyfriend Mark D’Amico — the couple who started the GoFundMe account for Bobbitt after his kind gesture, promising him a home.

“It completely shocked me when I heard,” Fallon told the paper.

Bobbitt’s attorneys requested that the couple remain in New Jersey, surrender their passports, post a bond and restrict access to their bank accounts after they failed to meet a court-ordered deadline to deliver any remaining money from the GoFundMe account, according to the paper. – READ MORE