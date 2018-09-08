Donald Trump: ‘I Fell Asleep’ During Barack Obama Speech

President Donald Trump responded quickly to former President Barack Obama’s speech on Friday, claiming that he fell asleep during the speech.

“I’m sorry, I watched it, but I fell asleep,” he said. “I found he’s very good for sleeping.”

The president responded to Obama’s critical speech of his presidency during a fundraising speech in Fargo, North Dakota.

Trump acknowledged that Obama was “trying to take credit” for the economic boom that the United States was experiencing after he got elected. He argued that the economy would have crashed if Hillary Clinton had won the election. – READ MORE

At a speech at the University of Illinois, Obama scoffed that some of the greatest economic numbers in American history are occurring under Trump’s administration. Obama mentioned the financial crisis at the beginning of his term saying “When I came into office in 2009 we were losing 800,000 jobs a month.”

“Millions of people were losing their homes. Many were worried we were entering into a second Great Depression. So we worked hard to end that crisis but also to break some of these longer-term trends,” Obama said, “And initiated the longest streak of job creation on record. We covered another 20 million Americans with health insurance and we cut our deficits by more than half, partly by making sure people like me who have been given such amazing opportunities by this country, pay our fair share of taxes, to help folks coming up behind us.”

“I mention all this just so when you hear how great the economy is doing right now, let’s just remember when this recovery started,” Obama then said, “I’m glad it’s continued but when you hear about this economic miracle that’s been going on, when the job numbers come out, monthly job numbers, suddenly Republicans are saying ‘It’s a miracle.’ I have to remind them, actually, those job numbers are the same as they were in 2015 and 2016.”- READ MORE

