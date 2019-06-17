McConnell Calls Out Dems for ‘Trump Derangement Syndrome’: They ‘Reflexively’ Oppose Anything He’s for

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell slammed Democrats for being unwilling to work on immigration issues, claiming they had “Trump derangement syndrome.”

“I’m going to bring it up freestanding next week and see if they really aren’t interested in dealing with this mass of humanity that we have to take care of at the border,” said McConnell. “What’s the objection?”

“I think it’s safe to say the president is getting more cooperation out of Mexico than he is out of congressional Democrats,” said McConnell.

McConnell also pointed out that Democrats are avoiding helping the president, saying they are against anything he supports.

"I think they're suffering from Trump derangement syndrome," said McConnell. "Whatever he's for they are reflexively against. But this is humanitarian."