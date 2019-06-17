Israel honors President Trump with ‘Trump Heights,’ a settlement in the Golan Heights

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu unveiled Sunday a new Jewish settlement in the internationally contested Golan Heights named after President Donald Trump.

The settlement is called “Trump Heights” — or “Ramat Heights” in Hebrew — and essentially renames an existing settlement in Kela Alon that was built decades ago, the Wall Street Journal reported. Fewer than a dozen Israeli citizens live in the settlement, which sits just 12 miles from the Syrian border.

JALAA MAREY/AFP/Getty Images

Netanyahu revealed the settlement during a meeting of his cabinet.



“We are going to do two things — establish a new community on the Golan Heights, something that has not been done for many years. This is an act of Zionism and it is paramount,” he said, according to the New York Post. “The second thing is to honor our friend, a very great friend of the State of Israel — President Donald Trump, who recently recognized Israel’s sovereignty over the Golan Heights.” – read more