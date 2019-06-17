Mayor Pete: Trump perpetuating border crisis to ‘benefit politically’ (VIDEO)

Democrat presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg alleges President Trump is secretly undermining border security to drum up support for re-election, a claim supported by zero evidence.

The openly gay mayor of South Bend, Indiana recently sat down for an interview with Axios on HBOto attack the president, making the case that Trump created the problem and only wants it to get worse.

Buttigieg told the news site he “wouldn’t put it past him to allow it to become worse in order to have it be a more divisive issue, so that he could benefit politically.”

The comments came in context of a question about whether Buttigieg acknowledges the raging immigration crisis on the southern border, which is expected to reach well over 1 million illegal immigrants admitted into the country in fiscal year 2019. – READ MORE