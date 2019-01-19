 

CNN’s Jeffrey Toobin: Mueller Pushback On BuzzFeed Report Is ‘Bad Day’ For News Media (VIDEO)

CNN’s chief legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin said Friday was a “bad day” for the news media.

Toobin said the calling into question by special counsel Robert Mueller’s office of a BuzzFeed article that alleged President Donald Trump told his former fixer and personal lawyer Michael Cohen to lie before Congress “reinforces every bad stereotype about the news media.”  – READ MORE

