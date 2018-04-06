McConnell: Blocking Merrick Garland ‘Was the Most Consequential Decision’ of My Career

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) opened up about his career in a recent interview, calling the decision to block the nomination of Merrick Garland to the Supreme Court “the most consequential decision” of his time in public life.

McConnell made the comments in an interview with Kentucky Today while discussing how confirming conservative judges at all levels of the federal judiciary tops his list of legislative priorities:

“I believe that’s the most important thing we’re doing. You’ve heard me say before that I thought the decision I made not to fill the Supreme Court vacancy when Justice Scalia died was the most consequential decision I’ve made in my entire public career. The things that will last the longest time, those are my top priorities.”

Following the death of Justice Antonin Scalia in February 2016, President Barack Obama nominated Garland to fill the vacancy on March 16, 2016. When the 114th Congress ended 293 days later, Garland’s nomination expired without a single hearing. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1