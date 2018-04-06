CNN Deeply Concerned by ‘Trump Playing to His Base On Multiple Fronts’ (VIDEO)

In recent days and weeks, President Trump has made broad and swift moves on policies ranging from immigration to tariffs to looking to pull out of Syria. All of these policy actions are popular with the President’s base (aka blue collar working Americans). But during Wednesday night’s edition of Anderson Cooper 360, CNN ran a ridiculous report about what Trump was doing and who he was doing it for. With all the sober seriousness of a report about corruption, CNN reported on Trump playing to his base.

“President Trump’s tweets over the past few days have taken aim at many targets, Amazon, the media, former President Obama to name just a few. But in a very real sense,” a cautious-sounding Cooper began the segment. “He’s playing to a single audience, his political base.”

Cooper handed it off to CNN correspondent Randi “Kush” Kaye, who kicked off her report with a clip of Trump talking about how small-town retailers were going out of business. “If the President is trying to impress his base, comments like that may do the trick,” she quipped as she noted Trump’s personal feud with Amazon and Washington Post owner Jeff Bezos. “But Trump, in going after Amazon, is also defending brick and mortar retailers, which he says are getting squeezed.”- READ MORE

