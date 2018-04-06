Marines thrilled with sniper upgrade; rifle promises ‘certain doom’ for enemies

The sniper rifle that aided U.S. Marines during the Vietnam War will soon be replaced with a weapon better suited for modern conflicts.

The M40 system and its nearly 1,000-yard range is no longer the preferred option for the Marine Corps in a security environment where 1,300 yards are needed to accomplish missions. Military officials heard the complaint from enough war fighters that scout snipers will soon carry the Mk 13 Mod 7 along with its .300 Winchester Magnum rounds.

The shift, which Marine spokesperson Capt. Christopher Harrison recently confirmed with Marine Corps Times, was hailed by one sniper as a “long time coming.”

The popular military website Task & Purpose also touted the decision with a piece on Tuesday titled “The Marine Corps Is Finally Getting The Sniper Rifle It Deserves.”

“The new rifle represents a major, long-awaited breakthrough for the Corps — and certain doom for their adversaries downrange,” Task & Purpose editor Jared Keller wrote. – READ MORE

