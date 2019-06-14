McCarthy Flips the Script on Pelosi’s Criticism of Trump: She Wasn’t ‘Appalled’ by Russia Probe Origins (VIDEO)

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) is knocking House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) amid her criticism toward President Donald Trump.

During a press conference on Thursday, McCarthy responded by taking a swipe at Democrats over the Russia probe origins:

“I watched in the last campaign the Democrat presidential campaign spend $6 million to a foreign entity to travel the world to try to find something. When they could not find it, they made false accusations, salacious accusations at that. Drove this country into a special counsel lasting more than 22 months. Using this false information, sending it to the FBI that went and got a FISA court. Then to spy upon Americans and took us through something we should never have to live again.”

The Republican lawmaker noted that he “did not hear the speaker be appalled at that.” – read more