‘Oh, Give Me a Break’: Trump Fires Back at Kamala Harris for Saying She’d Prosecute Him as POTUS (VIDEO)

President Donald Trump pummeled 2020 Democratic presidential primary candidate Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) after she said she would direct her Department of Justice to prosecute him for obstruction of justice should she win the White House.

As IJR Red previously reported, the California senator said in a podcast interview released Wednesday that she would direct the Justice Department under her administration to prosecute Trump for obstruction of justice charges, saying that they would “have no choice” but to do so if she won the White House.

The same day, during an interview with ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos, Trump was asked about Harris’ comments.

EXCLUSIVE: Pres. Trump reacts to Kamala Harris' statement that she'd "have no choice" but to pursue criminal charges against him if elected.



"Probably, if I were running in her position, I'd make the same statement,” he tells @GStephanopoulos. https://t.co/Fui41naEyd pic.twitter.com/bgVJ1AILH1 — ABC News (@ABC) June 13, 2019

The president, in response, tore into the 2020 Democratic primary candidate, proclaiming that she said what she did because “she’s running for president” and pointing out that “she’s way down in the polls.”

“Oh, give me a break. She’s running for president,” Trump said. “She’s doing horribly. She’s way down in the polls.” – READ MORE