Mitch McConnell Agrees with Nancy Pelosi: Yes, He’s the ‘Grim Reaper’ on the Left’s Agenda

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) told Fox News’ Laura Ingraham on Thursday that he has found himself in rare agreement with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif).

.@SenateMajLdr is so obsessed with blocking votes on commonsense solutions passed by the House, he’s taken to calling himself “the Grim Reaper.” But Americans are tired of waiting – they want action on their priorities now. #ForThePeople pic.twitter.com/g2vhXvMnHW — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) June 13, 2019

“I am indeed the ‘Grim Reaper’ when it comes to the socialist agenda that they have been ginning up over the House with overwhelming Democratic support, and sending it over to America,” McConnell added.

“Things that would turn us into a country we have never been.”

Pelosi's poster included a quote from McConnell, in which he called himself the "Grim Reaper" in regard to keeping some of the Democrats' legislative priorities from reaching President Trump's desk.