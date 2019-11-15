McCarthy Blasts Dems for Focusing on Impeachment as Government Shutdown Looms

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) blasted his Democratic colleagues for focusing on the impeachment probe into President Donald Trump as a possible government shutdown looms.

During a press conference on Thursday, McCarthy accused Democrats of neglecting legislative responsibilities, such as developing and passing a spending bill and instead focusing on the impeachment inquiry.

“And the worst part of all of this, we just had Veterans Day. Next week government funding stops. And we’re not funding the troops. We’re not giving the pay raise that we believe we should.”

McCarthy went on to urge Congress to pass the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA).

“We would only be stronger as a nation in our negotiations with China if we passed United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement. But none of that is taking place. We’re not spending this week talking about the funding we need to forward. No, no one’s mentioned a word about that because everything’s been taken over about impeachment. The same thing this majority has done for the last three years.” – READ MORE