College Student Body President May Be ‘Impeached’ for Asking Don Trump Jr. to Speak

A student body president invited Don Trump Jr. to speak at his college, the University of Florida in Gainesville, last month — and now that student president is being impeached.

Student leaders are so fuming mad over the Trump Jr. visit that they’re pushing to oust the student president.

They’ve already delivered an “impeachment resolution” to him. This would be only the second time in the school’s history that a student president faces impeachment.

And it’s no coincidence that this is unfolding as President Donald Trump is facing a similiar sham in the House in Washington, D.C., in my view.

Democrats have created such division in this country.

Now, liberal students are accusing Michael C. Murphy, the study body president, of “conspiring” with a Trump campaign official to bring Donald Trump Jr. and his girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle to campus for speeches.

The “smoking gun” that those on the Left say is “impeachable” is that Murphy agreed to pay the duo $50,000 — using student funds. – READ MORE