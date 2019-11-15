Kentucky Republican Gov. Matt Bevin concedes to Dem Andy Beshear in reelection bid

Kentucky Republican Gov. Matt Bevin conceded in his reelection bid against Democrat Andy Beshear on Thursday afternoon, over a week after the initial vote results were deemed too close to call.

Bevin said during a news conference in Frankfort that he was conceding because he wanted “what is best for Kentucky.”

He added, “I’m not going to contest these numbers.”

Bevin also wished Beshear, the state’s current attorney general, well when he moves into the governor’s mansion and added that his administration already has been helping with the transition of power.

"I truly wish the attorney general well as he assumes the governorship of Kentucky," Bevin said. "Kentucky, politically and otherwise, is in a transition phase. This is a sea change. It is a good thing."