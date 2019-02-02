McCain Puts 2020 Hopeful Booker in the Hot Seat: ‘When I Think of You Now, I Think of “I Am Spartacus”‘ (VIDEO)

After Senator Cory Booker (D-N.J.) announced his plans to run for president, the 2020 hopeful joined the ladies of “The View” for an interview on Friday — and co-host Meghan McCain wasn’t afraid to confront him over his “I am Spartacus” moment during hearings for Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

It all started with McCain pointing out Booker’s history of “grandstanding” and bluntly asking, “How do you convince people, especially on the left, that you’re authentic and that you’re not a phony?”

“You can’t speak to ‘authenticity,’” he replied. “You’ve just got to be who you are.”

Not satisfied, McCain pointed out that "Sarah Palin was parodied on 'SNL' and it turned into a reality, so there is a power in that as well."