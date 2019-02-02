Trump Calls out Pelosi for How ‘Badly’ She Is ‘Hurting Our Country’: ‘I Don’t Think She Has a Clue’ (VIDEO)

During a Friday press conference, President Donald Trump let loose his frustrations with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.).

"I don't think Nancy has a clue," @realDonaldTrump said today, responding to the @SpeakerPelosi 's criticism that his #INF pullout is "risking an arms race" https://t.co/cQYE4GhTtx pic.twitter.com/NyFlizGEw9

While most of the interview was spent discussing his proposed border wall, a source of his anger with Democrats as of late, the president was eventually asked about Pelosi’s recent comments on a “new arms race with Russia.”

“Honestly, I don’t think she has a clue. I really don’t. I don’t think Nancy has a clue,” he lamented.

President Trump then brought the conversation back to the wall while he continued to blast Pelosi over her obstruction to funding it:

"I see that when she says walls are immoral. She doesn't have — she doesn't know. I wish she did. Because she is hurting this country so badly. It's all rhetorical. Not delivered well. But it's all rhetorical. She is hurting our country very, very badly. Even with statements like that."