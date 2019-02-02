California: 20 Accused of Selling Birthright Citizenship to Pregnant Foreigners

A Total Of 20 Individuals Were Arrested By Federal Authorities On Thursday After Being Accused Of Operating “birth Tourism” Businesses Which Essentially Sold Birthright American Citizenship To Pregnant Chinese Women Looking To Permanently Stay In The United States.

California resident Dongyuan Li — along with 19 others — was arrested by federal officials for operating her business called “You Win USA” that allegedly brought pregnant Chinese women to the country for anywhere between $40,000 to $80,000 to have their children in America in order to secure them birthright U.S. citizenship, according to the Associated Press (AP).

The AP reports:

Jing Dong, 42, and Michael Wei Yueh Liu, 53, who allegedly operated “USA Happy Baby,” also were arrested. More than a dozen others, including the operator of a third such business, also face charges but are believed to have returned to China, the U.S. Attorney’s office in Los Angeles said.

While it isn’t illegal to visit the United States while pregnant, authorities said the businesses — which were raided by federal agents in 2015 — touted the benefits of having U.S. citizen babies, who could get free public education and years later help their parents immigrate.

They also allegedly had women hide their pregnancies while seeking travel visas and lie about their plans, with one You Win USA customer telling consular officials she was going to visit a Trump hotel in Hawaii.