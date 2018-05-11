Army soldier found guilty of cutting straps, sending Humvees plummeting from plane during training exercise (VIDEO)

A soldier with the U.S. Army was found guilty on Wednesday of deliberately destroying three Army vehicles by cutting the parachute straps on Humvees that were dropped during an airborne exercise in southern Germany.

The Army said in a statement to Fox News that Sgt. John T. Skipper, 29, was found guilty in a court-martial of three instances of destroying military property worth over $500 and lying during the official criminal investigation.

The incident happened back in April 2016, when Skipper was assigned to the 91st Cavalry Regiment (Airborne) in Grafenwoehr, Germany, part of the Italy-based 173rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne).

By clipping the straps, the Humvees smashed to the ground after they were dropped from a plane – a moment that was captured in a video posted to YouTube. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1