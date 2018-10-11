McCabe Snaps After Wray Delays His FBI Book: ‘I’ve Been Singled Out,’ Persecuted

Andrew McCabe is being prosecuted persecuted.

The fired deputy director of the FBI, Andrew McCabe, is accusing his former agency of potentially targeting him unfairly by stalling publication of his much-anticipated book, “The Threat: How the FBI Protects America in the Age of Terror and Trump.”

Based on FBI policy requiring that the FBI have an opportunity to review agency-related information before it’s released publicly, McCabe submitted a draft of his book to the FBI more than two months ago, and the book was set to be published in early December. But the FBI has yet to reach a conclusion on McCabe’s proposed revelations, so the book’s publication date has now been pushed back to February 2019, according to McCabe.

“I am disappointed that we have had to substantially delay the publication date for my book because the FBI’s review has taken far longer than they led me to believe it would,” McCabe said in a statement to ABC News. “Having been singled out for irregular, unfair treatment over the past year, I am concerned that it could be happening again.” READ MORE:

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1