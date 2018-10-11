Ronald Reagan comes back to life at presidential library – via virtual reality

Every four years, Republican presidential hopefuls invoke the spirit of President Ronald Reagan. Now at his library in Simi Valley, Calif., that spirit has become a virtual reality.

On Thursday, the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library will reveal three holograms of the 40th president to the public, bringing him to life in a way never before seen.

“To reach back in time and to create, scientifically, a hologram of someone that’s passed like President Reagan, you have to do a phenomenal number of things technologically to bring him to life,” said John Heubusch, the library’s executive director. “And we’ve achieved it.”

In three different settings— at his California ranch, in the Oval Office and on his 1984 whistle-stop campaign tour— visitors will hear the late president in his own voice as he appears before them in a small theater. The holograms will play at the beginning of the library tour.

Bringing the president to life took a year and a half of trial-and-error.

“We searched for many months to try to find an actor that was close enough that, with some makeup, they’d look like President Reagan,” Heubusch told Fox News. “But we couldn’t find anyone and we searched the world over.” – READ MORE

On Wednesday, it was announced that the upcoming movie “Reagan,” a biography of the 40th president of the United States, will star actor Dennis Quaid.

According to The Hollywood Reporter (THR), the film will cover Reagan’s life from his childhood to his final days as he fought Alzheimer’s disease. The young Reagan will be played by David Henrie of the Wizards of Waverly Place; the older Reagan will be played by Quaid. Oscar-winning actor Jon Voight will also appear in the film.

The film will be produced by Mark Joseph, who associate produced Max Rose, and will be executive produced by Ralph Winter of the X-Men Franchise. It was written by Howie Klausner, based on two biographies from author Paul Kengor, and will be directed by Sean McNamara, who directed The Miracle Season.

Joseph stated, “Dennis was always our first choice. He’s one of the great actors of our time.” Quaid said, “Reagan was a fascinating and multifaceted human being and this movie captures his humanity. We’re making a movie for Republicans and Democrats alike since Reagan transcends politics. I can’t wait to get started.” – READ MORE