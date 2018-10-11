TRUMP ON HOLDER CALLING FOR DEMOCRATS TO ‘KICK’ REPUBLICANS: ‘HE BETTER BE CAREFUL’

Trump said bluntly, “He better be careful what he is wishing for. He better be careful for what he is wishing for. That is a disgusting statement for him to make.”

The president continued, leveling a litany of criticisms against Holder:

“They have to be careful with the rhetoric because it is very dangerous what Holder says. Holder was held in contempt by Congress. Holder went after Christians. He went after our great evangelicals. He went after the Tea Party people. You know that. IRS just settled that case. Holder, he has got some problems.”

Just how far has the Democratic Party fallen in 2 short years? Former AG Eric Holder tells cheering crowd “Michelle Obama always says, when they go low, we go high.

No. No.

When they go low, we kick them.”

Chants of “flight!” “That’s what this new Democratic party is about.” pic.twitter.com/jcSJyHNyKH — Benny (@bennyjohnson) October 10, 2018

In conclusion, Trump said if Holder ran for president he would lose. “I don’t see him running,” Trump said. “If he did run I think he would get gobbled up before he ever gets to the election. I think the primaries would gobble him up.” READ MORE:

