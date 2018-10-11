    True Pundit

    Politics Security

    TRUMP ON HOLDER CALLING FOR DEMOCRATS TO ‘KICK’ REPUBLICANS: ‘HE BETTER BE CAREFUL’

    Posted on by
    Share:

    Trump said bluntly, “He better be careful what he is wishing for. He better be careful for what he is wishing for. That is a disgusting statement for him to make.”

    The president continued, leveling a litany of criticisms against Holder:

    “They have to be careful with the rhetoric because it is very dangerous what Holder says. Holder was held in contempt by Congress. Holder went after Christians. He went after our great evangelicals. He went after the Tea Party people. You know that. IRS just settled that case. Holder, he has got some problems.”

    In conclusion, Trump said if Holder ran for president he would lose. “I don’t see him running,” Trump said. “If he did run I think he would get gobbled up before he ever gets to the election. I think the primaries would gobble him up.” READ MORE:

    Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

    $

    We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

    Select Payment Method
    Personal Info

    Donation Total: $1

    Trump On Holder Calling For Democrats To ‘Kick’ Republicans: ‘He Better Be Careful’
    Trump On Holder Calling For Democrats To ‘Kick’ Republicans: ‘He Better Be Careful’

    'He better be careful what he is wishing for'

    dailycaller.com dailycaller.com
    FOLLOW US!
    Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
    Share: