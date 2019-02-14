Ocasio-Cortez, Elizabeth Warren celebrate Amazon canceling New York headquarters amid backlash

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is taking a victory lap after delivering the goods in her fight against Amazon.

The star freshman Democrat – along with other lawmakers – had strongly criticized the planned opening of Amazon’s second headquarters in New York.

So, after Jeff Bezos’ tech giant announced Thursday it was pulling the plug on its proposed Long Island City location, the Bronx native had something to celebrate.

“Anything is possible: today was the day a group of dedicated, everyday New Yorkers & their neighbors defeated Amazon’s corporate greed, its worker exploitation, and the power of the richest man in the world,” she tweeted.

Democratic 2020 hopeful Elizabeth Warren also celebrated the decision, tweeting: “[email protected] – one of the wealthiest companies on the planet – just walked away from billions in taxpayer bribes, all because some elected officials in New York aren’t sucking up to them enough. How long will we allow giant corporations to hold our democracy hostage?”

