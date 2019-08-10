McAfee Offers Latest Advice For Coming Civil War: “Arm Yourselves To The Fu*king Teeth”

The always rogue and occasionally imprisoned John McAfee has been dispensing free advice to all who will listen; from his “Mixology 101” series on bartending, to his Central America travel guide, to offering advice for young men, (which includes “stay out of jail as much as possible”) – the 73-year-old gun-toting cybersecurity pioneer who parties harder than most 23-year-olds has some advice for surviving the upcoming civil war.

Pointing to a political map of the United States (“This is the layout, assuming we’re having war”), McAfee suggests that blue states “arm yourselves to the fucking teeth” with ‘vastly superior Israeli weaponry.’

To the blue states of Colorado and New Mexico; “I’m sorry, you’re surrounded. See if Mexico won’t annex you.”

Hateful words on both sides of the gun issue. Is civil war coming? If so, here’s my advice to both sides: pic.twitter.com/0qImniiGbF — John McAfee (@officialmcafee) August 8, 2019

To the central-north states, “you’re too damn cold, noone wants you,” and the Northeast should “just tell them you’re part of Canada and they won’t know the fucking difference.”

To Florida, McAfee suggests "change the state language to Spanish, and when the invaders look for "el baño" (the bathroom) – can't find one, they'll go home."