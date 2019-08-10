‘Office Of Broadband Access’: Elizabeth Warren Unveils Universal High-Speed Internet Plan, Promises To Restore Net Neutrality

According to NBC News, the 2020 hopeful unveiled a new proposal that would “guarantee universal high-speed internet access as part of a new plan to invest in rural communities.”

In a post on the blogging platform Medium on Wednesday, Warren said that she will “make sure every home in America has a fiber broadband connection at a price families can afford. That means publicly-owned and operated networks — and no giant running away with taxpayer dollars.”

This Office of Broadband Access would be an $85 billion grant program that would be awarded to “electricity and telephone cooperatives, nonprofits, tribes and municipalities that pledge to bring high-speed internet to underserved areas,” according to NBC News.

“The federal government will pay 90 cents on the dollar for construction under these grants,” Warren said of the Office of Broadband Access. “In exchange, applicants will be required to offer high-speed public broadband directly to every home in their application area.” – read more